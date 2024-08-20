Saudi airline offers up to 50pc discount for Pakistanis

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s national flag carrier, Saudia introduced an ‘exceptional’ promotional offer with discounts of up to 50 percent for Pakistanis and other nationals coming to Jeddah and Riyadh starting from September 1.

Saudia in a statement said that up to 50 percent discounts could be avail on international flights via King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah and King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh.

“This initiative reflects Saudia’s commitment to providing exclusive deals and competitive prices to its guests throughout the year. The offer also connects guests to the Kingdom through the “Your Ticket Your Visa” service, which allows visitors to stay in the Kingdom for up to 96 hours, explore its various regions, and even perform Umrah,” the statement read.

Offer validity

Saudia guests can take advantage of this promotional offer and book their tickets from August 18 to 31, 2024, for travel between September 1 and November 30, 2024.

Discount available on these classes

The offer applies to both Business and Guest Classes, allowing guests to craft bespoke journeys across four continents aboard Saudia’s fleet.

How to book tickets

Saudia’s website and digital channels offer a comprehensive suite of services, from trip planning to check-in and post-flight support. https://www.saudia.com/