Federal Ombudsman flooded with overbilling complaints: Thousands seek justice against electricity and gas depts

By Ahmad Ahmadani

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Ombudsman’s office has been inundated with a surge of complaints from consumers regarding overbilling of electricity and gas, highlighting widespread dissatisfaction with power distribution companies (DISCOs) and gas departments across the country.

According to available documents, the Federal Ombudsman has received a staggering 133,152 applications from aggrieved citizens this year alone, with a significant portion directly related to electricity and gas issues.

The documents reveal that out of the total complaints, 77,427 were related to the overbilling of electricity and gas. Specifically, 62,331 consumers filed grievances against DISCOs, while 15,116 applications were directed against gas departments. The overwhelming number of complaints underscores the growing frustration among consumers who are struggling with inflated bills and inefficient service delivery.

Among the electricity distribution companies, Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) faced the brunt of consumer dissatisfaction, with 20,000 complaints lodged against its operations. These complaints, according to the documents, reflect widespread concerns about billing irregularities, frequent outages, and poor customer service, which have left consumers in Lahore and surrounding areas exasperated.

In addition to electricity-related grievances, the Federal Ombudsman also received 11,000 complaints concerning the Benazir Income Support Program (BISP) and 3,500 complaints related to the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA), reflecting broader public discontent with essential public services.

Despite the overwhelming number of grievances, the Federal Ombudsman’s office has made significant progress in addressing these complaints. As per the documents, out of the 133,152 complaints received, 129,000 have been successfully resolved, demonstrating the Ombudsman’s commitment to ensuring justice for affected consumers.

It is pertinent to mention that the large volume of unresolved cases—particularly related to electricity and gas—has highlighted the ongoing challenges in these sectors. The persistence of issues like overbilling, inefficiencies in service, and inadequate customer support has suggested a need for systemic reforms within DISCOs and gas departments to restore consumer confidence and ensure fair treatment for all. Besides all these odds, the Federal Ombudsman’s office has been playing a crucial role in providing a platform for citizens to seek redress and ensuring that their complaints are heard and acted upon.

