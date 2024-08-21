Privatization of three DISCOs advances, international advertisements launched

Minister for Privatization, Board of Investment, and Communications Abdul Aleem Khan stated that the privatization of three key electricity distribution companies (DISCOs) is underway, with initial work already accelerated.

He mentioned that advertisements were launched in international media on August 17.

According to a press release, this was disclosed during a high-level meeting co-chaired by Privatization Minister Abdul Aleem Khan and Minister for Energy Sardar Awais Ahmad Khan Laghari.

Abdul Aleem Khan emphasized that the privatization of DISCOs will be completed in phases, with a focus on transparency and technical considerations.

He also stressed the importance of completing the privatization process in the shortest possible time wherever feasible.

During the briefing, the Secretary Privatization and senior officials informed the meeting that a complete schedule for the privatization of DISCOs has been prepared, and its final approval will be sought from the Cabinet Committee and the federal government.

The meeting also discussed the appointment of a financial advisor, market sounding, restructuring levels, and other critical issues related to the privatization of DISCOs.

Minister for Energy Sardar Awais Laghari directed that all necessary issues for the privatization of DISCOs should be addressed promptly, and access to the details and data of these institutions should be made available to interested parties.

Meanwhile, Minister Abdul Aleem Khan, while speaking at the National Assembly’s Standing Committee on Communications, acknowledged that the pressure of vehicles and traffic on roads is a significant problem that is being addressed on a coordinated basis.

He noted that with focused effort and attention on the National Highway and Communication Departments, these sectors can become profitable.

Abdul Aleem Khan further stated that the Department of Communication must adopt the Axle Load Control System and develop it along modern lines.

He highlighted that the toll tax system, widely used around the world as a major revenue source through road infrastructure, remains underutilized in Pakistan, hindering substantial progress, Abdul Aleem Khan concluded.