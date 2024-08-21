Sign inSubscribe
SAB recommends exporting 100,000 MT of sugar

By APP
ISLAMABAD: Minister for Industries and Production Rana Tanveer Hussain on Wednesday chaired a meeting of the Sugar Advisory Board (SAB) which recommended exporting 100,000 metric tons of sugar.
In this regard the final approval for sugar export will be given by the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet, said a news release.
Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan also attended the meeting.
During the meeting, They reviewed the availability of sugar stocks and prices in the country.
The minister highlighted that there is surplus sugar in the country adding that there will be no hike in the ex-mill price of sugar.
Rana Tanveer said that sugar exports will be carried out following the terms and conditions set by the cabinet.
Call to revitalise gems, jewellery sector
SBP decides to replace currency notes
