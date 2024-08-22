Gold prices surge in Pakistan, reaching new high of Rs261,800 per tola

Gold prices in Pakistan continued their upward trend on Thursday, hitting a new record high despite a dip in international rates. In the domestic market, the price of gold per tola increased by Rs800, reaching Rs261,800.

For 10-gram gold, the price rose by Rs686, bringing it to Rs224,451, according to figures provided by the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

On Wednesday, gold prices stood at Rs261,000, reflecting a rise of Rs300.

In contrast, the international gold rate decreased on Thursday. According to APGJSA, the price was recorded at $2,504 per ounce (including a premium of $20), marking a drop of $8 for the day.

Meanwhile, silver prices remained steady at Rs2,950 per tola.