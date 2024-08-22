Sign inSubscribe
Economy

RDA attracts net inflows of $8.416 billion since its inception

Net repatriable liability stands at $1.458 billion as of July

By Monitoring Desk

Pakistan has secured $8.416 billion in gross inflows through the Roshan Digital Account (RDA) since its inception four years ago on September 10, 2020, according to data released by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

Of the total amount, $1.624 billion has been repatriated, while $5.334 billion has been utilized locally, leaving a net repatriable liability of $1.458 billion as of the end of July.

According to Topline Research, July’s inflows of $161 million fell below the six-month average of $168 million and the overall average of $179 million since the launch of the Roshan Digital Account.

Net inflows in July stood at $147 million, slightly lower than the six-month average of $168 million but above the 47-month average of $144 million.

The RDA aimed to mitigate the economic impact of the Covid-19 pandemic. Initially, inflows into domestic bonds, such as Treasury Bills and Pakistan Investment Bonds, were significant; however, the onset of the pandemic led to a decline in foreign investment in these bonds.

Financial market experts highlight that although RDA inflows have been slower compared to short-term foreign investments, the RDA has emerged as a stable and sustainable alternative for attracting foreign investment into Pakistan’s high-yielding domestic bonds.

