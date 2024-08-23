Gold price rises by Rs200 per tola in Pakistan, hits new record

ISLAMABAD: Gold prices in Pakistan continued their upward trajectory on Friday, reaching a new record high despite a decrease in international rates. The price of gold per tola rose by Rs200, bringing it to Rs262,000 in the local market.

According to the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA), the price of 10 grams of gold also increased, climbing by Rs172 to settle at Rs224,623.

This follows Thursday’s gain, where the gold price stood at Rs261,800 after a jump of Rs800.

In contrast, the international gold market saw a decline on Friday. As reported by APGJSA, the international rate for gold was $2,492 per ounce (including a $20 premium), marking a $12 decrease during the day.

Silver prices, however, remained stable, with the rate holding steady at Rs2,950 per tola.