Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

Gold price rises by Rs200 per tola in Pakistan, hits new record

Despite a dip in international rates, local gold prices reach Rs262,000 per tola, continuing their upward trend.

By News Desk

ISLAMABAD: Gold prices in Pakistan continued their upward trajectory on Friday, reaching a new record high despite a decrease in international rates. The price of gold per tola rose by Rs200, bringing it to Rs262,000 in the local market.

According to the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA), the price of 10 grams of gold also increased, climbing by Rs172 to settle at Rs224,623.

This follows Thursday’s gain, where the gold price stood at Rs261,800 after a jump of Rs800.

In contrast, the international gold market saw a decline on Friday. As reported by APGJSA, the international rate for gold was $2,492 per ounce (including a $20 premium), marking a $12 decrease during the day.

Silver prices, however, remained stable, with the rate holding steady at Rs2,950 per tola.

Previous article
Govt approves Rs60 billion for operation Azm-e-Istehkam to combat militancy
Next article
India beats China as top buyer of Russian oil
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Headlines

APTMA demands immediate reversal of tax policies threatening textile industry

ISLAMABAD: The All Pakistan Textile Mills Association (APTMA) has called on the government to urgently reverse what it describes as "regressive taxation policies" that...

SIFC identifies 4.8 million acres of state land for corporate farming

Blue-ex considers acquisition of domestic e-commerce company 

Bolan Castings halts production due to drop in orders, payment delays

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Saneela Jawad | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.