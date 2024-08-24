Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

Pakistan seeks additional $1.5bn loan from Saudi Arabia to secure IMF bailout

Islamabad aims to bridge financing gap; ongoing talks with UAE banks for further support

By Monitoring Desk

Pakistan has requested Saudi Arabia to increase its lending by approximately $1.5 billion, adding to the existing $5 billion portfolio, to help meet the external financing requirements necessary for the International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) 37-month bailout package.

The IMF requires confirmation from Pakistan’s three key bilateral partners—Saudi Arabia, China, and the UAE—regarding their $12 billion loan rollovers before its executive board can approve the bailout package. 

Currently, Saudi Arabia has a $5 billion exposure to Pakistan, followed by China with $4 billion and the UAE with $3 billion.

Dawn reported, citing informed sources, that Pakistan has asked Riyadh for an additional $1.5 billion, which may be provided as a bilateral commercial loan or a safe deposit. Saudi Finance Minister Mohammed Al-Jadaan has assured his Pakistani counterpart of the additional support, but the process is taking time to finalise.

Meanwhile, Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb and his team have begun reaching out to commercial banks in the UAE for further financial support. They have also been in discussions with Western banks, although the offered interest rates are less favorable given the current political and economic conditions in Pakistan.

The finance minister has recently held talks with the chief executives of Mashreq Bank and Dubai Islamic Bank, as well as with the Saudi finance minister.  These banks are reportedly willing to provide $300-350 million each in credit for the current fiscal year, to be supplemented by sukuk bonds in the next fiscal year.

The government has also established a finance minister-led committee that includes Power Minister Awais Leghari and Minister of State Ali Pervez Malik. This committee will lead negotiations with Chinese authorities and energy sector investors, with assistance from a Chinese financial advisory firm.

Last month, the government officially began the process of reprofiling over $27 billion in debt and liabilities with Saudi Arabia, China, and the UAE. The reprofiling of $12 billion is a key condition set by the IMF under the $7 billion Extended Fund Facility. 

Islamabad has also asked Beijing to reprofile more than $15 billion in energy sector liabilities and to convert imported coal-based projects to local coal, aiming to ease the burden on the fiscal budget and reduce foreign exchange outflows.

Pakistan’s budget for the current fiscal year includes a target of $20 billion in foreign borrowing, with an additional $3 billion rollover from the UAE for balance of payments. The government expects to raise $4 billion through foreign commercial borrowing and another $1 billion through international bonds. The IMF board is now expected to approve the bailout package in September.

Previous article
Short-term inflation eases to 27-month low 
Next article
Petrol, diesel prices expected to drop by Rs5-6 per litre
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Headlines

Finmin discusses aviation sector with Pegasus Airlines chair and Lucky Cement...

ISLAMABAD: Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb met with Mehmat T. Nane, Chairperson of Pegasus Airlines, and Muhammad Ali Tabba, CEO of Lucky Cement Limited, on...

Oil climbs with U.S. Federal Reserve pivot

India beats China as top buyer of Russian oil

Gold price rises by Rs200 per tola in Pakistan, hits new record

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Saneela Jawad | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.