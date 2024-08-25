Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

Govt to streamline remittances

By APP

ISLAMABAD: The Executive Director of the State Bank of Pakistan, Syed Sohail Jawad, announced on Saturday that the government is committed to integrating overseas Pakistanis into the national financial system. Speaking on PTV News, he acknowledged the challenges faced by overseas Pakistanis in sending money to their families in Pakistan, citing the process as expensive and time-consuming.

To address these issues, the State Bank launched the Roshan Digital Account, designed to streamline remittance-related concerns. Additionally, the Raast payment system, based on international standards, was introduced to facilitate faster and more affordable transactions. Jawad highlighted the government’s collaboration with Buna, supported by 22 Gulf countries, through the Buna-Raast connectivity project.

Previous article
Sesame exporters achieve breakthrough
Next article
Swiss minister calls US-EU debt ‘time bomb’
APP
APP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Headlines

Sesame exporters achieve breakthrough

BEIJING: A delegation of 23 sesame seed exporters from Pakistan visited Beijing and Handan city of Hebei province near Beijing from August 18 to...

China exports first batch of broiler eggs

Acquisition of certain funds of Faysal Asset Management by Alfalah Asset Management approved

Pakistan imports $1.62bn in goods from India despite tense relations 

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Saneela Jawad | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.