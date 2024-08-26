FBR forms 32-member task force to address tax collection gaps

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has established a 32-member working group to identify gaps in revenue collection and explore opportunities for enhancing tax revenue to meet the ambitious target of Rs 12.9 trillion for the fiscal year 2024-25, a 41% increase over the previous year’s target

The task force, led by FBR Chairman Rashid Mahmood Langrial, includes 22 officers from the Inland Revenue Service and 10 from Pakistan Customs.

The task force will operate in three phases: first, it will identify potential gaps in the current tax system; second, it will establish a timeline for implementing measures to close these gaps; and finally, it will quantify the expected additional revenue from these interventions.

The group has begun its work and is scheduled to hold its first meeting on August 30. It has been given two weeks to produce a report that will clearly identify gaps in the current tax system, including income tax, sales tax, federal excise duty, and customs duty.

The group will then recommend specific interventions to address these gaps and quantify the potential revenue gains from such measures.

According to an official notification, the working group will focus on critical reform areas within tax administration to ensure the achievement of this year’s tax collection goals. These areas include procedural and mechanical reforms, human resources, administration, and taxpayer facilitation.

Chairman Langrial emphasized that the FBR’s strategy will be based on practical, locally-informed solutions rather than adopting models from developed countries.

In addition to this working group, the FBR has also formed a new team focused on tax data analytics. This group will analyze income tax and sales tax data to uncover further gaps in the tax system, which could lead to increased revenue.