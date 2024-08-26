Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

PM orders government offices to go paperless within one month

Ministry of IT and other relevant departments assigned task of implementing e-office system 

By APP

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif assigned the Ministry of Information Technology and other relevant departments the task of implementing the e-office system across all government offices.

The prime minister directed that paperless office work be ensured within a month and warned that any delay in the implementation of e-office in government offices would not be tolerated.

“There should be no file work without the e-office system in government offices from next month,” the prime minister stated, adding that the implementation of e-office to enhance transparency in the system is the top priority of the government.

He further directed that all officers in government offices ensure that all file work is conducted through the e-office system.

Following the prime minister’s directive, the staff at the PM Office has already completed e-office training. Last week, the prime minister also received files through the e-office system.

PM Shehbaz emphasized that the e-office is an important step towards improving governance and promoting digitization in the country.

He also directed that a progress report on the implementation of the e-office system be presented within the next two weeks.

Previous article
Small textile mill closures accelerating in Faisalabad
Next article
Third-party to validate development projects exceeding Rs 2 billion
APP
APP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Cover story

The Jazz IPO is finally coming. What does it mean for...

Nearly three decades after launching, Pakistan’s largest telecommunications company is about to list itself on the stock exchange. What is that likely to mean for investors?

Air Link to start assembling Acer laptops in Pakistan

In the first quarter after deregulation, pharma sector revenue up by 25%

Pakistan’s agri yields are in the dumps, and we’ll need a lot of things to go right...

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Saneela Jawad | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.