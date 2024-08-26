PM orders government offices to go paperless within one month

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif assigned the Ministry of Information Technology and other relevant departments the task of implementing the e-office system across all government offices.

The prime minister directed that paperless office work be ensured within a month and warned that any delay in the implementation of e-office in government offices would not be tolerated.

“There should be no file work without the e-office system in government offices from next month,” the prime minister stated, adding that the implementation of e-office to enhance transparency in the system is the top priority of the government.

He further directed that all officers in government offices ensure that all file work is conducted through the e-office system.

Following the prime minister’s directive, the staff at the PM Office has already completed e-office training. Last week, the prime minister also received files through the e-office system.

PM Shehbaz emphasized that the e-office is an important step towards improving governance and promoting digitization in the country.

He also directed that a progress report on the implementation of the e-office system be presented within the next two weeks.