Rs418mn corruption scandal uncovered at SNGPL, FIA initiates probe

An investigation has revealed corruption involving Rs418.356 million in-store items at Sui Northern Gas Pipeline Company (SNGPL), prompting the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to step in.

The News reported, citing official documents, that the misappropriation of Rs413.235 million by certain SNGPL employees was detected at the Central Base Manga Store in Misri Shah, Lahore. The financial statements of the company recorded the theft of pipes worth Rs 418.356 million.

In October 2023, the misappropriation and theft of line pipes were reported at the Manga Base Store. Following a raid by the CIA police at Misri Shah/Badami Bagh, Lahore, the in-charge of Manga Stores and some staff members were apprehended. A comprehensive investigation was launched, and the matter was referred to the FIA, leading to the registration of an FIR against those involved.

An SNGPL spokesperson confirmed the incident, stating that senior officials were involved in the theft.

The ongoing probe has revealed collusion among certain executives and staff members who falsified transactions and recorded incorrect information in the system.

The FIA has already submitted an interim challan to the court.

SNGPL has also taken disciplinary actions against those implicated, leading to terminations and other measures as per company policy.

Additionally, the company has initiated a forensic audit to uncover further details related to the incident.