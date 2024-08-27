DealCart and NayaPay shine on Forbes ‘Asia 100 to Watch 2024’ list

ISLAMABAD: Two Pakistani startups, DealCart and NayaPay, have earned spots on the prestigious Forbes ‘Asia 100 to Watch 2024’ list, highlighting their innovative contributions to the region’s burgeoning tech landscape.

According to Forbes, Karachi-based DealCart operates an online grocery platform tailored to the needs of Pakistan’s expanding middle class. The platform allows customers to order a wide range of products, including fresh fruits, vegetables, snacks, and detergents. Additionally, small grocery stores can leverage DealCart’s customer base to expand their reach. The startup made waves earlier this year by raising $4.5 million in pre-seed funding, followed by an additional $3 million in seed funding in July, co-led by Abu Dhabi’s Shorooq Partners and London’s Sturgeon Capital.

NayaPay, a fintech startup also based in Pakistan, operates a payment processing platform that aims to digitalize transactions between consumers and businesses. NayaPay’s app offers users an e-wallet, virtual debit card, and online payment services, while businesses can access point-of-sale devices to facilitate transactions in physical stores. The startup secured $13 million in 2022 during one of the largest seed funding rounds in South Asia, led by Zayn Capital, MSA Novo, and Graph Ventures.

Expressing their excitement, NayaPay stated, “This recognition places us among the most innovative trailblazers across 16 regions around the world.”

This recognition comes on the heels of other notable achievements for Pakistan in the global arena. Earlier this year, seven Pakistanis were featured in the Forbes 30 Under 30 list for Asia, and in March, two Pakistani businesswomen were named in Forbes’ ‘100 Most Powerful Businesswomen 2024’ list.