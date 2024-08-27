Sign inSubscribe
FBR dismisses rumors of legalizing smuggled vehicles

FBR confirms no plans to legalize smuggled vehicles, urges public to ignore false claims

By Monitoring Desk

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has firmly denied any plans to introduce an amnesty scheme aimed at regularizing smuggled vehicles, refuting recent rumors circulating on social media.

In an official statement released on Tuesday, the FBR addressed the speculation, declaring the claims as baseless. The board emphasized that “no such scheme is under consideration by the federal government at this time,” categorically rejecting the reports.

The FBR urged the public to disregard these false rumors and refrain from believing in any misinformation spread through social media or other unverified sources.

