Govt considers prepaid electricity meters to combat power theft

Prepaid system aims to reduce theft and defaults, alongside reforms in debt and coal usage.

prepaid electricity meter

The federal government is considering introducing a prepaid meter system for electricity consumers, similar to the prepaid model used for mobile phones. This initiative is part of broader efforts to tackle electricity theft and improve convenience for consumers.

The proposed prepaid meter system would allow consumers to pay for electricity in advance, thereby reducing the risks of theft and default payments. This system is expected to streamline billing processes and ensure timely payments.

Speaking at a press conference, Federal Minister for Power Awais Leghari said that discussions were ongoing with power distribution companies to implement a Rs45 billion relief package for consumers. He emphasized the government’s commitment to eradicating electricity theft across the country.

Leghari also mentioned that the government has presented its energy reform plans to China’s National Energy Administration. A key aspect of these discussions includes the re-profiling of $8.5 to $9 billion in power debt, which could lead to a reduction in electricity prices and an increase in demand.

He further highlighted ongoing engagements between the finance ministry and Chinese bankers to explore potential investments in Pakistan’s power sector. 

Another significant reform involves converting electricity generation plants from imported coal to local coal. Leghari noted that this shift could lower the per unit cost of electricity, with plans to convert four coal plants, including the Jamshoro plant, which could reduce costs from approximately Rs24 per unit to around Rs8 per unit.

