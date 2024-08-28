Pakistan and Turkiye advocate for stronger G2G and B2B partnerships

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and Turkiye have underscored the importance of enhancing bilateral trade and investment through increased Government-to-Government (G2G) and Business-to-Business (B2B) partnerships. This development emerged during a farewell courtesy call made by Dr. Mehmet Paçaci, the Ambassador of the Republic of Turkiye, to Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb, at the Finance Division on Wednesday.

The meeting emphasized the significance of the Trade in Goods Agreement 2022, which is seen as a pivotal step towards reaching the bilateral trade target of $5 billion.

“Both sides stressed the need for expanding the trade and investment portfolio through more G2G and B2B arrangements,” the official statement noted.

Despite the friendly relations between Pakistan and Turkiye, the current bilateral trade volume remains relatively modest at $1 billion.

Finance Minister Aurangzeb expressed his appreciation for Ambassador Paçaci’s contributions to strengthening bilateral ties and reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to deepening its partnership with Turkiye across various sectors, including trade, investment, and technical cooperation.

The minister also highlighted the progress made during the recent visit of a Turkish trade delegation led by Dr. Omer Bolat, Trade Minister of Turkiye. The visit explored new avenues for cooperation in sectors such as energy, agriculture, infrastructure, and technology.

In his remarks, Ambassador Paçaci expressed gratitude for the cooperation and support extended by the Government of Pakistan during his tenure. He also conveyed appreciation on behalf of the Turkish trade delegation, noting that these engagements would further solidify economic ties and unlock the vast potential for bilateral trade and investment.