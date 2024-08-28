Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

Petroleum prices likely to decrease by Rs 3 per litre from September 01

By Ahmad Ahmadani

ISLAMABAD: Fuel prices are estimated to decrease by Rs 2.97 per litre starting next month, and if approved, this reduction will remain effective during the first fifteen days of September 2024.

According to industry sources, petrol is expected to decrease by Rs 2.97 per litre, while high-speed diesel (HSD) could witness a reduction of Rs 2.31 per litre.

Additionally, Kerosene oil is projected to decrease by Rs 1.39 per litre, and light diesel oil (LDO) may find a cut of Rs 1.96 per litre for the first half of September 2024.

As per sources, the estimated cuts in petroleum prices are subject to government approval and are contingent on various factors, including global oil prices, currency exchange rates, and financial implications for the energy sector.

These price reductions are also based on the current tax structure and, if approved, would mean consumers could be paying Rs 257.99 per litre for petrol, Rs 263.76 per litre for HSD, Rs 170.38 per litre for Kerosene oil, and Rs 155.06 per litre for LDO.

The proposed changes are calculated based on the present government taxes and are expected to alleviate the inflation burden on the general public.

Remaining last few days of August are crucial for reaching a final decision. The OGRA will forward its work regarding future oil prices on August 31, after which the finance ministry will consult with the Prime Minister to make the final decision, said sources.

 

The sources also informed that these estimates were calculated with zero $ exchange rate adjustment for the first half of September 2024. The current Inland Freight Equalization Margin (IFEM) stands at Rs 8.30 on petrol and Rs 5 on HSD. The petrol premium is projected at $ 8.47 per barrel, while the HSD premium remains at $ 5.00 per barrel.

Currently, petrol is available at Rs 260.96 per litre, HSD at Rs 266.07 per litre, Kerosene oil at Rs 177.71 per litre, and LDO at Rs 157.02 per litre in the open market of the country.

Petrol is primarily used as fuel for cars, motorcycles, and other vehicles. High-speed diesel (HSD) is mainly used for heavy vehicles such as trucks and buses, as well as industrial machinery, generators, and some agricultural equipment.

Kerosene oil serves as a critical resource for cooking and lighting in households without electricity access. Light diesel oil is utilized in industrial boilers, furnaces, and certain types of engines, particularly in sectors like textiles, cement, and power generation.

If approved, this reduction in fuel prices is expected to contribute to a decrease in the country’s inflation rate, which is already showing signs of decline. The significant cut in oil prices would provide much-needed relief to inflation-hit consumers, easing their financial burden, sources added.

Previous article
Moody’s upgrades Pakistan’s debt ratings, outlook now positive
Next article
Traders’ strike disrupts major cities including capital; widespread closure of businesses
Ahmad Ahmadani
Ahmad Ahmadani
The author is a an investigative journalist at Profit. He can be reached at [email protected].

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Saneela Jawad | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.