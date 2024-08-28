Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

PTCL reports Rs3.4 billion loss for April-June 2024 as finance costs surge

Despite revenue growth, increased finance costs and operating expenses weigh heavily on earnings

By Monitoring Desk

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL) reported significant losses amounting to Rs3.4 billion for the three-month period ending June 30, 2024. This marks a sharp rise from the Rs2.1 billion loss recorded during the same period last year.

According to the latest financial results disclosed to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Wednesday, PTCL’s losses deepened despite an increase in both revenue and gross profit.

The company’s revenue saw a robust growth of over 21%, reaching Rs55.85 billion in the second quarter of the calendar year 2024 (2QCY24), up from Rs46.04 billion in the same period last year. Additionally, the cost of revenue increased by more than 11%, totaling Rs40.4 billion in 2QCY24 compared to Rs36.3 billion in the corresponding period last year.

Despite the rise in costs, PTCL’s gross profit surged by over 59% year-on-year (YoY), reaching Rs15.5 billion in 2QCY24, translating to a profit margin of 27.7%, up from 21.2% in the same period last year.

However, the company faced mounting challenges with operating expenses, which jumped 32% to Rs12.97 billion, compared to Rs9.8 billion in the same period last year. Compounding these difficulties, PTCL’s other income dropped to Rs4.76 billion in 2QCY24, down from Rs6.68 billion in the previous year.

The most significant burden came from a sharp rise in finance costs, which soared by over 29% to Rs12.7 billion in 2QCY24, driven by increased interest rates throughout the year.

As a result of these financial pressures, PTCL posted a pre-tax loss of Rs5.5 billion for the quarter, compared to a Rs3.3 billion loss in the same period last year.

Incorporated in Pakistan on December 31, 1995, PTCL provides telecommunication services across the country. The company owns and operates various telecommunication facilities, offering both domestic and international telephone services along with other communication solutions.

PTCL’s key assets include Ufone, a mobile operator in Pakistan with a customer base exceeding 20 million. The company is managed by Etisalat, which holds a significant minority stake, while the government of Pakistan retains the majority ownership.

In a recent development, PTCL appointed Azfar Manzoor as its new chairman last week.

Previous article
LHC stays collection of fixed electricity charges after companies’ appeal
Next article
Pakistan and Turkiye advocate for stronger G2G and B2B partnerships
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Saneela Jawad | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.