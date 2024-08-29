Sign inSubscribe
Gold price drops by Rs2,200 per tola in Pakistan despite global increase

Local gold market sees a decline to Rs261,500 per tola, while international rates rise to $2,516 per ounce.

By News Desk

ISLAMABAD: After reaching record highs in the previous session, gold prices in Pakistan saw a notable decline on Thursday, despite an upward trend in international markets. According to the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA), the price of gold per tola fell by Rs2,200, settling at Rs261,500.

Similarly, the price of 10-gram gold decreased by Rs1,886, bringing it to Rs224,194. This drop comes after gold prices had climbed to Rs263,700 per tola on Saturday, gaining Rs1,700 during that session.

In contrast to the local market’s downturn, international gold prices continued to rise on Thursday. The APGJSA reported that the global rate increased by $4, reaching $2,516 per ounce, including a $20 premium.

Meanwhile, silver prices in the local market remained stable at Rs2,950 per tola, with no change reported.

