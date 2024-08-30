Sign inSubscribe
Absence of finance minister raises questions as Punjab Cabinet approves electricity subsidy

Cabinet moves forward with Rs14 per unit relief amid speculation over minister’s exclusion due to his remarks on subsidy amount 

By Monitoring Desk

The Punjab cabinet on Thursday approved a Rs14 per unit subsidy on electricity bills for consumers using 201 to 500 units in August and September, but the absence of Finance Minister Mujtaba Shujaur Rehman from the meeting has sparked speculation about the reasons behind his exclusion.

Rehman had recently made comments suggesting that the actual cost of the subsidy was Rs90 billion—double the amount stated by the Punjab government—and hinted that the federal government would cover half the expense. 

The Punjab government later clarified that the entire Rs46 billion required for the subsidy would be funded by the province.

Reports indicate that Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz expressed displeasure with Rehman’s remarks and barred him from making further statements on the issue. 

The subsidy has drawn scrutiny from opposition parties and the Punjab government’s coalition partners, with the PPP and MQM-P questioning the rationale behind the move and calling for similar relief measures across the country.

In addition to the electricity subsidy, the Punjab cabinet approved the Climate Resilient Punjab Vision and Action Plan 2024, the formation of the Punjab Zakat and Ushar Council, and various other administrative measures.

