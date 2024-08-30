Federal cabinet approves closure of PWD, greenlights ML-1 financing deal with China

ISLAMABAD: The federal cabinet, led by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, has given the green light to the immediate closure of the Pakistan Public Works Department (PWD) and the advancement of the ML-1 railway project’s first phase.

In today’s cabinet session, two key items were on the agenda, both of which were swiftly approved.

The first agenda item involved amending the Rules of Business 1973 to enable the closure of the PWD. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif made the decision to shut down the department with immediate effect, and the cabinet’s approval has officially rendered the PWD inactive.

Additionally, the cabinet sanctioned a financing agreement between Pakistan Railways and China, marking a significant step forward in the execution of the first phase of the ML-1 project. This agreement solidifies the collaboration between the two countries on the critical railway initiative.