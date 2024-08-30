Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

Federal govt raises minimum wage to Rs37,000

Government also halts pension payments in foreign exchange for pensioners who are residing abroad

By Monitoring Desk

The federal government has announced a 15.6% increase in the minimum wage for its employees, raising it from Rs32,000 to Rs37,000 per month, effective from July 1, 2024. 

According to a notification from the Ministry of Finance, this increase will apply to civil employees of the federal government, civilians paid from defense estimates, contingent staff, and contract employees in Basic Pay Scales on standard terms.

The notification specified that employees with a gross salary of less than Rs37,000 will receive a special allowance to make up the difference. This allowance will be subject to income tax and paid during periods of leave, except for extraordinary leave. 

However, it will not be considered part of the emoluments for calculating pension or gratuity, nor will it be eligible for house rent recovery.

In a separate decision, the government has barred pension payments in foreign exchange for pensioners who were appointed on or after January 2, 1959 and are residing abroad. 

The Ministry of Finance clarified that due to the current account balance situation, the government could no longer allow these pensioners to draw their pensions in foreign currency. This policy change is also supported by the increased accessibility of digital banking channels, making such permissions unnecessary.

Previous article
OGDCL discovers gas condensate in district Sanghar, Sindh
Next article
ECC eases bidding rules for $2bn Karakoram Highway project with China
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Saneela Jawad | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.