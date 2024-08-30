Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

Pakistan earns $46.7m from mango exports to 42 countries

By INP

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has revealed earnings of $46.7 million from mango exports this year, according to details presented by the Ministry of Commerce.

The report highlights that Pakistan exported mangoes to 42 countries, with the United Kingdom and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) being the largest markets. The UK imported $13.2 million worth of mangoes, while the UAE purchased $9.2 million worth.

Other key markets included Afghanistan, which imported $2.2 million worth of mangoes, Saudi Arabia with $1.3 million, and Oman with $1.7 million in mango imports.

Kazakhstan also emerged as a significant market, importing mangoes worth $8.95 million, followed by Germany at $1.9 million. Various other countries accounted for an additional $4.4 million in mango exports. In total, Pakistan exported 13,681 metric tons of mangoes during the current fiscal year.

Previous article
SBP infuses Rs9.22 trillion into banking system via reverse repo, Shariah-compliant OMO
Next article
Govt launches new schemes to boost remittances, financial incentives
INP
INP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Headlines

Govt launches new schemes to boost remittances, financial incentives

ISLAMABAD: The government has approved new schemes to encourage remittance inflows through banks and money changers, aiming to increase both remittance volumes and financial...

SBP infuses Rs9.22 trillion into banking system via reverse repo, Shariah-compliant OMO

CCP recovers Rs 5 million penalty from Wateen Telecom 

Pakistan’s long-term growth capped by weak democracy, geopolitics: report

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Saneela Jawad | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.