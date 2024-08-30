USA becomes top destination for Pakistani exports in July

The United States (US) was the leading destination for Pakistani exports during the first month of the current financial year 2024-25, followed by the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and the United Kingdom (UK).

According to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), Pakistan’s total exports to the US in July 2024 amounted to $476.017 million, up from $443.789 million in July 2023, reflecting a 7.26% increase.

The UAE was the second-largest market, with exports from Pakistan reaching $216.918 million in July 2024, compared to $201.319 million in the same period last year, marking a 7.74% growth.

The UK ranked third, with exports totalling $183.303 million in July 2024, up from $151.554 million in July 2023, according to SBP data.

In addition to these top markets, Pakistan’s exports to China stood at $160.100 million, showing a 4.13% increase from $153.745 million last year.

Exports to Germany were recorded at $135.463 million, compared to $131.079 million last year.

Other notable figures include exports to Holland at $124.547 million (up from $110.059 million), and exports to Italy at $96.024 million (up from $89.297 million). However, exports to Spain saw a decline, falling to $106.706 million from $115.691 million.

Exports to Afghanistan showed a growth, rising to $88.065 million from $46.262 million last year. Meanwhile, exports to Bangladesh stood at $57.866 million, slightly down from $60.772 million.

For France, exports were recorded at $41.862 million, down from $43.678 million, while exports to Belgium increased to $59.674 million from $50.351 million.

Pakistan’s exports to Saudi Arabia reached $57.445 million in July 2024, up from $49.084 million last year. Exports to Turkiye also grew, standing at $33.766 million compared to $24.126 million in the previous year.