Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

Gold prices surge by Rs1,000 despite global decline

Unexpected spike in domestic gold prices surpasses global trends, with per tola rate now at Rs262,500 amid stabilized silver market

By News Desk

ISLAMABAD: In a surprising turn of events, gold prices in Pakistan saw a significant rise on Saturday, even as global markets experienced a downturn. The price of gold per tola in the local market surged by Rs1,000, reaching Rs262,500, contrasting sharply with the international trend where rates dipped.

According to the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA), the price of 10-gram gold also saw an uptick, increasing by Rs857 to Rs225,051. This surge follows a notable decline in the previous session when gold prices had dropped by Rs2,200, settling at Rs261,500.

Interestingly, while the domestic market experienced this increase, international gold prices fell, closing at $2,503 per ounce, down by $13 with a premium of $20. Despite this global decrease, Pakistan’s local market defied expectations, marking an upward trajectory.

Silver prices, on the other hand, remained stable at Rs2,950 per tola, showing no change. This follows last week’s record-high gold prices in Pakistan, which peaked at Rs263,700 per tola, making the recent developments all the more noteworthy.

Previous article
Yango empowers partner drivers in Pakistan with ‘My Dreams’ initiative
Next article
Pakistan greenlights phased revival of ML-1 railway project in partnership with China
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.