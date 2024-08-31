Gold prices surge by Rs1,000 despite global decline

ISLAMABAD: In a surprising turn of events, gold prices in Pakistan saw a significant rise on Saturday, even as global markets experienced a downturn. The price of gold per tola in the local market surged by Rs1,000, reaching Rs262,500, contrasting sharply with the international trend where rates dipped.

According to the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA), the price of 10-gram gold also saw an uptick, increasing by Rs857 to Rs225,051. This surge follows a notable decline in the previous session when gold prices had dropped by Rs2,200, settling at Rs261,500.

Interestingly, while the domestic market experienced this increase, international gold prices fell, closing at $2,503 per ounce, down by $13 with a premium of $20. Despite this global decrease, Pakistan’s local market defied expectations, marking an upward trajectory.

Silver prices, on the other hand, remained stable at Rs2,950 per tola, showing no change. This follows last week’s record-high gold prices in Pakistan, which peaked at Rs263,700 per tola, making the recent developments all the more noteworthy.