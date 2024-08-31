Petrol prices down by Rs1.86, HSD by Rs3.32 per litre

ISLAMABAD: The federal government announced a reduction in fuel prices on Saturday, with the cost of petrol falling by Rs1.86 to Rs259.10 per litre, effective from tonight.

High-speed diesel (HSD) has also seen a price cut, dropping by Rs3.32 per litre to Rs262.75.

The price of kerosene oil has also been reduced from Rs171.77 to Rs169.62, reflecting a decrease of Rs2.15 per litre while light diesel oil has been lowered by Rs2.97 per litre, from Rs157.02 to Rs154.05.

The adjustment in fuel prices follows recent global trends, where crude oil prices have experienced a decline of $2 to $2.30 per barrel over the past two weeks.

Specifically, the average price of petrol has decreased from $82.50 to $80.40 per barrel, while HSD has dropped from $90.30 to $88 per barrel. Premium rates for petrol and HSD are currently $8.47 per litre and $5 per litre, respectively.