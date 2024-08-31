Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

Petrol prices down by Rs1.86, HSD by Rs3.32 per litre

By News Desk

ISLAMABAD: The federal government announced a reduction in fuel prices on Saturday, with the cost of petrol falling by Rs1.86 to Rs259.10 per litre, effective from tonight.

High-speed diesel (HSD) has also seen a price cut, dropping by Rs3.32 per litre to Rs262.75.

The price of kerosene oil has also been reduced from Rs171.77 to Rs169.62, reflecting a decrease of Rs2.15 per litre while light diesel oil has been lowered by Rs2.97 per litre, from Rs157.02 to Rs154.05.

The adjustment in fuel prices follows recent global trends, where crude oil prices have experienced a decline of $2 to $2.30 per barrel over the past two weeks.

Specifically, the average price of petrol has decreased from $82.50 to $80.40 per barrel, while HSD has dropped from $90.30 to $88 per barrel. Premium rates for petrol and HSD are currently $8.47 per litre and $5 per litre, respectively.

Previous article
Massive pension fund fraud uncovered in Sindh district accounts offices
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.