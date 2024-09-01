Govt raises LPG prices by Rs6.99 for September 2024

The federal government has announced an increase in Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) prices for September 2024.

According to a notification from the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA), the price per kilogram of LPG has been raised by Rs6.99, leading to an increase of Rs 82.54 for a standard domestic cylinder of 11.8 kg.

The new cost of a domestic LPG cylinder is now Rs2,879.10, up from Rs2,796.56 in August.

The LPG producer price is tied to the Saudi Aramco Contract Price (CP) and the US dollar exchange rate.

Compared to the previous month, the Saudi Aramco CP has increased by 3.63%, while the average dollar exchange rate has seen a slight rise of 0.046%. These factors have resulted in the 2.95% increase in LPG consumer prices, OGRA explained.