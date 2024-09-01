Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

SBP governor takes home Rs 4 million per month salary, NA told

Jameel Ahmed is also entitled to a range of other benefits, including a house rent allowance, an 1800cc car, and coverage of utility bills and 75% of his children's educational expenses

By Monitoring Desk

The National Assembly was informed that the current State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Governor, Jameel Ahmed, receives a monthly salary of Rs4 million, excluding additional benefits.

Appointed on August 26, 2022, Jameel Ahmed is also entitled to a range of benefits, including a house rent allowance, with the SBP covering maintenance and furnishing costs.

As per a news report, the salary of Governor Jameel Ahmed is notably higher than that of his predecessor, Reza Baqir, who earned Rs2.5 million per month. This marks a Rs1.5 million increase in the current governor’s salary.

The governor is provided with two vehicles, one 1600cc and the other 1800cc, along with a driver and 600 liters of petrol per vehicle each month.

Additionally, he is permitted to hire four employees, each earning Rs18,000 per month. The SBP also covers his electricity, gas, water, entertainment, and mobile expenses.

Further benefits include the SBP paying 75% of his children’s educational expenses, full medical coverage, air tickets, club membership, and security expenses.

Previous article
FBR falls short of revenue target by Rs99bn in first two months of FY25
Next article
Govt summons six IPPs owners for questioning over alleged undue profits
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.