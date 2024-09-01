SBP governor takes home Rs 4 million per month salary, NA told

The National Assembly was informed that the current State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Governor, Jameel Ahmed, receives a monthly salary of Rs4 million, excluding additional benefits.

Appointed on August 26, 2022, Jameel Ahmed is also entitled to a range of benefits, including a house rent allowance, with the SBP covering maintenance and furnishing costs.

As per a news report, the salary of Governor Jameel Ahmed is notably higher than that of his predecessor, Reza Baqir, who earned Rs2.5 million per month. This marks a Rs1.5 million increase in the current governor’s salary.

The governor is provided with two vehicles, one 1600cc and the other 1800cc, along with a driver and 600 liters of petrol per vehicle each month.

Additionally, he is permitted to hire four employees, each earning Rs18,000 per month. The SBP also covers his electricity, gas, water, entertainment, and mobile expenses.

Further benefits include the SBP paying 75% of his children’s educational expenses, full medical coverage, air tickets, club membership, and security expenses.