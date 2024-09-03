Denmark keen to pump capital into mining

ISLAMABAD: A high-level delegation from Denmark, led by FLSmidth Global CEO Mikko Keto and accompanied by Danish Ambassador Jakob Linulf, met on Monday Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan to discuss potential investment opportunities in the mining sector.

The delegation expressed strong interest in pouring substantial investment, particularly in mining zones, said a statement.

Jam Kamal Khan highlighted the vast mining potential of Pakistan with a special emphasis on Balochistan’s untapped resources and opportunities where small-scale mining and processing businesses could be empowered. He suggested that FLSmidth and the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan could organise awareness sessions and workshops, aimed at enhancing industry knowledge and skills. The minister proposed the establishment of sector-specific councils for mining and cement to facilitate deeper business coordination and matchmaking between local and international stakeholders.

Kamal also underlined the importance of adopting a green framework and transfer of technology under the Pakistan-Denmark Green Framework Engagement. FLSmidth CEO Mikko Keto acknowledged Pakistan government’s efforts to protect and promote foreign investment and expressed a strong desire to increase investment, particularly in the mining sector.