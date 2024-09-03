Govt approves creation of new cyber crimes investigation agency

Information Minister Attaullah Tarar informed the National Assembly that the government has approved the establishment of a National Cyber Crimes Investigation Agency, aimed at enhancing the country’s capacity to investigate cybercrimes.

As per media reports, the move comes in response to the Federal Investigation Agency’s (FIA) lack of resources to effectively handle the growing number of cybercrime cases.

During the Question Hour in the National Assembly, Minister Tarar stated that the transition to the new agency would involve a period of support and oversight until it becomes fully operational. He added that the integration of certain FIA personnel into the new agency would be considered. However, ongoing cybercrime cases currently under FIA investigation will remain with the FIA and will not be transferred to the new agency.

The minister’s remarks were in response to a question from Sharmila Faruqui, who sought details of cybercrimes reported over the past three years. The Interior Ministry provided the following data:

– In 2021, a total of 115,868 complaints were lodged with the cybercrime wing, with 80,803 cases verified, 15,766 inquiries conducted, 1,223 FIRs registered, 38 convictions secured, and 88 suspects acquitted.

– In 2022, the number of complaints rose to 136,024, with 83,552 cases verified, 14,380 inquiries completed, 1,469 FIRs registered, 48 convictions achieved, and 177 suspects acquitted.

– In 2023, the cybercrime wing received 134,710 complaints, verified 82,396 cases, conducted 18,012 inquiries, registered 1,375 FIRs, secured 92 convictions, and acquitted 102 suspects.