Imran Maniar resigns as MD of Sui Southern Gas Company

The Board of Directors of Sui Southern Gas Company Limited (SSGCL) has accepted the resignation of Mr. Imran Maniar from the position of Managing Director (MD) / Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

The gas utitlity shared this information with the TRE Certificate Holders of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Tuesday.

“Please be informed that an emergent meeting of the Board of Directors of Sui Southern Gas Company Limited (SSGCL) was held on Monday, September 2, 2024, at 4:00 p.m. to consider the resignation submitted by Mr. Imran Maniar from the position of Managing Director (MD) / Chief Executive Officer (CEO). The Board, with the utmost respect for Mr. Maniar’s decision to pursue other opportunities, accepted his resignation,” SSGCL said in its notice to PSX.

The board acknowledged Mr. Maniar’s significant contributions to SSGCL during his tenure and expressed its gratitude for his dedicated services, read the notice.

The company further said that Mr. Maniar’s final day with the company would be September 13, 2024.