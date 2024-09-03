Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

SECP issues warning against fraudulent social media and WhatsApp groups

Groups operating under guise of investment training courses impersonating reputable personalities and institutions 

By Ghulam Abbas

ISLAMABAD: The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) has issued a public alert regarding the increasing number of fraudulent social media and WhatsApp groups that are operating under the guise of investment training courses. 

 

As per details, these groups are impersonating well-known local and international business personalities or reputable international financial companies to deceive the public.

The operators/handlers of these groups are charging fees from individuals to grant them membership, promising exclusive access to insider tips and training on investments. SECP warns the public that these activities are fraudulent and are aimed at looting innocent people.

 

SECP urges the public to exercise extreme caution and verify the authenticity of any investment-related offers or groups before engaging or making any payments. SECP advises not to share any personal or financial information with these unverified sources, as it could lead to significant financial loss.

 

Public is advised that if they encounter any such fraudulent activity, report it immediately to SECP via the official contact channels. Protect yourself and others by spreading awareness about this scam.

Previous article
Pakistan’s trade deficit narrows 20% to $1.68bn in August 
Next article
FinMin urges unified action as traders resist tax reforms
Ghulam Abbas
Ghulam Abbas
The writer is a member of the staff at the Islamabad Bureau. He can be reached at [email protected]

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Headlines

PNSC declared strategic; TCP and SMEDA categorized as essential SOEs

Cabinet Committee on State-Owned Enterprises appoints Ayesha Aziz and Imran Maqbool as independent directors on EXIM Bank’s Board

Millat Tractors to resume production on September 4

Imran Maniar resigns as MD of Sui Southern Gas Company

Toyota Indus sold 11,000 fewer cars than it did last year. They still managed to increase profits. 

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.