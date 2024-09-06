Symmetry Group to launch UAE subsidiary, eyes global expansion

The Board of Directors of Symmetry Group Limited has approved the formation of a wholly-owned subsidiary in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), according to the company’s recent filing at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Friday.

This subsidiary will pave the way for the global launch and scaling of the intellectual properties (products) developed in-house.

This new entity will enhance Symmetry Group’s credibility and provide greater access to business opportunities across the GCC and international markets. It will also offer increased flexibility in forming partnerships, joint ventures, and securing international contracts.

Moreover, this strategic move will enable more efficient financial structuring and operational optimization, while exploring innovative business opportunities and global strategic investments.

Symmetry Group said it is committed to continuous improvements and delivering value to its shareholders.