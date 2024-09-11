Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

Govt sets 10-year family pension term after retired employee’s death

Finance ministry introduces reforms to reduce the pension bill burden, affecting family and special pensions.

By Monitoring Desk

In a significant revision to the pension system, the federal government has introduced new criteria for pensions based on recommendations from the Pay and Pension Commission 2020. 

The finance ministry issued three office memoranda, detailing the new regulations aimed at easing the financial strain caused by the rising pensions bill.

As per the finance ministry’s notification, family pensions will now be provided for a fixed period of 10 years after a retired employee’s death. However, if the pension beneficiary is a special needs child, the pension will continue for life. The duration for special family pensions has been set at 25 years.

The first memorandum focuses on Special Family Pensions, increasing the pension period for martyrs to 25 years. It also stipulates that disabled or special needs children of a deceased pensioner will receive the family pension for their lifetime. 

Additionally, the family pension for armed forces and civil armed forces personnel has been raised by 50%, calculated based on the pensioner’s last drawn amount, applying to all ranks.

In another memorandum, the finance ministry set the family pension duration for minors at 10 years. The reforms also introduced a rule that voluntary retirement before the standard age of superannuation will require at least 25 years of service.

Previous article
Habib Rice Products establishes subsidiary in Sharjah Free Zone 
Next article
Gold prices hit record high at Rs264,000 per tola in Pakistan
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Headlines

Punjab withdraws Rs14/unit electricity subsidy for Islamabad residents 

ICT residents face higher bills as Punjab halts relief due to IMF pressure; subsidy continues for Punjab until September 30
CCP

CCP recovers Rs 27mn in penalties from Reliance Paints, Pakistan Steel Mills 

Pakistan agrees to IMF ban on new economic zones

Fauji Fertilizer’s board approves acquisition of Agritech Limited

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.