COPHC chairman meets commerce minister to discuss Gwadar Port development

The China Overseas Port Holding Company (COPHC) Chairman, Yu Bo, on Wednesday met with Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan to discuss proposals for the activation and enhancement of trade activities at Gwadar Port.

During the meeting, Yu Bo presented suggestions to boost operations at the port and sought the government’s support to increase trade through Gwadar, said a press release issued here.

In response, Jam Kamal Khan assured full government backing, reaffirming Pakistan’s commitment to enhancing Gwadar’s trade capacity, in line with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s priorities for the region.