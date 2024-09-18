Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

COPHC chairman meets commerce minister to discuss Gwadar Port development

By APP

The China Overseas Port Holding Company (COPHC) Chairman, Yu Bo, on Wednesday met with Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan to discuss proposals for the activation and enhancement of trade activities at Gwadar Port.

During the meeting, Yu Bo presented suggestions to boost operations at the port and sought the government’s support to increase trade through Gwadar, said a press release issued here.

In response, Jam Kamal Khan assured full government backing, reaffirming Pakistan’s commitment to enhancing Gwadar’s trade capacity, in line with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s priorities for the region.

Previous article
Pakistan set to commence construction on White Oil Pipeline Project
Next article
RDA inflows rise to $8.581 bn in August 2024
APP
APP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Headlines

Amazon names Samir Kumar as new India head

Samir Kumar named Amazon India's new head, succeeding Manish Tiwary amidst regulatory challenges and expansion plans.

Govt considers proposal to establish a new steel mill in Karachi with Russian cooperation

RDA inflows rise to $8.581 bn in August 2024

Pakistan set to commence construction on White Oil Pipeline Project

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.