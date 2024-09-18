Food commodities valued at %$1.011 bln exported in 2 months

During the period from July-August, 2024, food commodities valued at $1.011 billion were exported as against the export of $710.651 million in the same period of the last year, according to the data of the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics.

ISLAMABAD : Food group exports from the country during the first two months of the current financial year grew by 42.39 per cent as compared to the exports of the corresponding period of the last year.

In the first two months of the current financial year, the exports of commodities including rice grew by 95.58 per cent as 340,703 metric tons of rice worth $646.667 million were exported as compared to the exports of 340,703 metric tons of $233.992 million.

The exports of fruits and vegetables increased by 11.20 per cent and 56.73 per cent respectively as the country earned $51.128 million by exporting 157,806 metric tons of vegetables and $96.159 million by exporting about 94,375 metric tons of fruits.

In the first two months of the current financial year, the exports of tobacco grew by 291.14 per cent as 4,831 metric tons of tobacco worth $20.003 million were exported as compared to the exports of 2,210 metric tons costing $5.114 million of the same period of the last year.

However, during the period under review the exports of fish and fish preparations decreased by 10.90 per cent as it was recorded at $35.106 as compare to the exports of $39.400 million of the same period of the last year.