Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

RDA inflows rise to $8.581 bn in August 2024

By APP

The inflow of remittances under Roshan Digital Account (RDA) has risen to US $8.581 billion by the end of August 2024 as compared to US $8.416 billion by July (2024) end.

The data showed that the inflows of remittances during August were recorded at US$165 million as compared to US$ 161 million in July and US$ 200 million in June 2024, according to the latest data released by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

These accounts provide innovative banking solutions to millions of Non-Resident Pakistanis (NRPs), including Non-Resident Pakistan Origin Card (POC) holders, seeking to undertake banking, payment, and investment activities in Pakistan.

The number of accounts registered under the programme also rose by 11,515 to 735,113 in August 2024 from 723,598 accounts in July 2024.

By the end of August, overseas Pakistanis have invested US $370 million in Naya Pakistan Certificates, US $638 in Naya Pakistan Islamic Certificates, and US $41 million in Roshan Equity Investment.

Previous article
COPHC chairman meets commerce minister to discuss Gwadar Port development
Next article
Govt considers proposal to establish a new steel mill in Karachi with Russian cooperation
APP
APP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Headlines

Amazon names Samir Kumar as new India head

Samir Kumar named Amazon India's new head, succeeding Manish Tiwary amidst regulatory challenges and expansion plans.

Govt considers proposal to establish a new steel mill in Karachi with Russian cooperation

COPHC chairman meets commerce minister to discuss Gwadar Port development

Pakistan set to commence construction on White Oil Pipeline Project

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.