RDA inflows rise to $8.581 bn in August 2024

The inflow of remittances under Roshan Digital Account (RDA) has risen to US $8.581 billion by the end of August 2024 as compared to US $8.416 billion by July (2024) end.

The data showed that the inflows of remittances during August were recorded at US$165 million as compared to US$ 161 million in July and US$ 200 million in June 2024, according to the latest data released by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

These accounts provide innovative banking solutions to millions of Non-Resident Pakistanis (NRPs), including Non-Resident Pakistan Origin Card (POC) holders, seeking to undertake banking, payment, and investment activities in Pakistan.

The number of accounts registered under the programme also rose by 11,515 to 735,113 in August 2024 from 723,598 accounts in July 2024.

By the end of August, overseas Pakistanis have invested US $370 million in Naya Pakistan Certificates, US $638 in Naya Pakistan Islamic Certificates, and US $41 million in Roshan Equity Investment.