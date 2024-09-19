Sign inSubscribe
Top News Updates

Bank of England keeps rates at 5%, extends 100 billion pound bond reduction plan for another year

Cooling inflation pressure meant gradual rate cuts over the months ahead, says BoE Governor Andrew Bailey 

By Reuters

The Bank of England held interest rates at 5.0% on Thursday and voted to run down its stock of British government bonds by another 100 billion pounds over the coming 12 months, weighing on the government’s finances.

The Monetary Policy Committee voted 8-1 to keep rates on hold, with only external member Swati Dhingra voting for a further quarter-point rate cut after the BoE last month delivered its first reduction to borrowing costs since 2020.

Economists polled by Reuters had forecast a 7-2 vote to keep rates on hold after last month’s narrow 5-4 decision to cut rates from their previous 16-year high.

On Wednesday, the US Federal Reserve cut interest rates by 0.5 percentage points – a larger-than-expected move that reflected the Fed’s confidence that inflation pressures were cooling.

The BoE struck a more cautious tone on Thursday. Governor Andrew Bailey said cooling inflation pressure meant the BoE should be able to cut interest rates gradually over the months ahead.

“But it’s vital that inflation stays low, so we need to be careful not to cut too fast or by too much,” he said in a statement.

Investors think the British central bank will cut interest rates at a slower rate than the Fed over the next year, citing more persistent inflation pressure.

The BoE said annual consumer price inflation was likely to rise to around 2.5% by the year’s end from 2.2% in the most recent data, compared with a previous forecast of around 2.75%. Lower oil prices contributed to the reduced inflation forecast.

Investors before Thursday’s decision had priced around five quarter-point reductions in Bank Rates by June 2025 – similar to the outlook for the European Central Bank, although the ECB has already reduced rates twice this year.

By contrast, they see around seven such cuts in the US, even after its outsized move on Wednesday.

Keenly anticipated by the bond market, the MPC voted 9-0 to maintain the pace of its quantitative tightening program in the 12 months starting in October 2024.

Previous article
Tax dispute between provinces and telecom operators escalated to SIFC for resolution  
Next article
Power generation drops 17% in August, capacity charges expected to rise
Reuters
Reuters

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Headlines

Gold prices soar to new heights in Pakistan at Rs268,500 per...

After a brief decline, local gold prices surged by Rs800, reflecting international market trends

Saudi Arabia’s crude oil exports in July hit almost one-year low

PAKSAT-MM1 to expand internet access: IT minister

Power generation drops 17% in August, capacity charges expected to rise

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.