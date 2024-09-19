Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

Tax dispute between provinces and telecom operators escalated to SIFC for resolution  

LDI operators challenge provincial taxes on international voice services; Ministry of IT seeks legal clarity

By Monitoring Desk

The ongoing tax dispute between provincial governments and Long Distance and International (LDI) telecom operators has been escalated to the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) for resolution. 

According to a news report, LDI operators are contesting the legality of provincial taxes on international incoming voice services, claiming they exceed provincial authority.

The dispute, which has persisted without resolution, prompted the Ministry of IT to involve the SIFC after previous efforts to reach a consensus failed. LDI operators continue to provide telecom services, but many of their licenses expired between July and August 2024. The situation is further complicated by outstanding payments owed to the Universal Service Fund (USF).

Provincial governments and the Ministry of IT maintain that the taxes align with international standards. 

In SIFC discussions, the Ministry proposed that an impartial entity be tasked with conducting due diligence to resolve the matter in collaboration with the provinces, LDI operators, and the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR).

The Ministry of IT also called for legal clarity, suggesting the involvement of the Law Division and the Attorney General of Pakistan to provide a comprehensive interpretation of both domestic and international regulations governing telecom taxation.

Previous article
Auto financing declines for 26th straight month despite rate cuts  
Next article
Bank of England keeps rates at 5%, extends 100 billion pound bond reduction plan for another year
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Headlines

Gold prices soar to new heights in Pakistan at Rs268,500 per...

After a brief decline, local gold prices surged by Rs800, reflecting international market trends

Saudi Arabia’s crude oil exports in July hit almost one-year low

PAKSAT-MM1 to expand internet access: IT minister

Power generation drops 17% in August, capacity charges expected to rise

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.