Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

CCoSOEs approves reconstitution of PRAL’s Board of Directors

Finance minister expects strong oversight and management at Pakistan Revenue Automation Private Limited to drive revenue growth

By APP

The Cabinet Committee on State-Owned Enterprises (CCoSOEs) on Saturday approved the summary of the Revenue Division regarding the reconstitution of the Board of Directors of Pakistan Revenue Automation Private Limited (PRAL) as per terms specified under the State Owned Enterprises Act 2023.

The meeting was held under the chairmanship of Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb (virtual), said a news release.

Earlier, the meeting considered the recommendation of five majority independent directors and four ex-officio members by the Board Nominations Committee as per Section (1) of Section 10 of the Enterprises (Governance and Operations) Act, 2023.

The meeting was told that all the five members recommended for positions of independent directors were drawn from the private sector and possessed vast relevant experience in top management positions besides having high-end professional qualifications, expertise and academic background in law, accountancy and management.

The meeting considered the summary and accorded strong endorsement to the proposal.

Muhammad Aurangzeb lauded the step to have a majority of independent directors on the board and complemented the selection of very prominent professionals from the SME sector to run the Board professionally.

He hoped the new Board would be able to observe strong oversight and good management of PRAL to help achieve revenue generation goals.

The meeting was attended by Minister for Maritime Affairs Qaiser Ahmed Shaikh, Chairman of Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Rashid Mahmood Langrial (virtual), Chairman of Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) Akif Saeed (virtual), federal secretaries, and senior officers from relevant ministries and departments.

Previous article
PSX hits all-time high as rate cut, IMF inclusion drive bullish momentum
Next article
FBR’s new plan bars non-filers barred from banking, property transactions
APP
APP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Headlines

Can this new startup make a difference in cross-border trade?

Galaxefi, a new bootstrapped startup, aims to digitise Pakistan’s cross-border trade. What does it offer?

Six bidders pre-qualified for PIA privatisation; auction set for October 1

SBP injects Rs2.24 trillion through OMOs

Weekly inflation declines by 0.52% amid falling fuel and food prices

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.