Gang posing as FIA officials loot Chinese call centre, abduct worker in Islamabad

130 laptops stolen, worker abducted and released after Rs400,000 extortion; police arrest suspects and recover stolen items

By Monitoring Desk

An armed gang of eight men disguised as law enforcement officials raided a Chinese-owned call centre in G-10/4, Islamabad, looting 130 laptops and abducting an employee, later extorting Rs400,000 for his release. 

As per reports, the robbers, six of whom were in black uniforms, posed as Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) officers. They handcuffed staff member Zamad Khan, claiming there was a complaint against the office, before loading the stolen laptops and furniture into vehicles. 

The abducted worker was taken in a car, beaten, and told to arrange Rs15 million for the gang. He was released after over eight hours, following the extortion of Rs400,000.

The Ramna police station registered the case, though the charges include impersonation, wrongful confinement, and cheating. A police officer clarified the incident as a dacoity and abduction for extortion, but noted that the case was registered under less severe sections of the Pakistan Penal Code.

Meanwhile, another Chinese national and his assistant narrowly escaped a shooting in Tarnol. Armed men on a motorcycle opened fire at their vehicle as they approached their factory’s gate, but both men were unharmed. The police have registered a case of attempted robbery. 

Police later arrested 14 suspects in connection with the raid on the call centre and recovered some stolen items. However, authorities believe the case is more complex, involving fraud and impersonation rather than straightforward robbery.

