Sydney rental agency under fire for disclosing critics’ personal information

A rental listing by Wills Property has sparked significant controversy after the agency publicly disclosed personal information about critics who posted negative reviews. This backlash erupted over an unusual rental advertisement for a three-bedroom flat managed by Wills Property, which gained attention on social media due to its unconventional conditions.

These conditions required tenants to assist with the upkeep of a childcare center located below the apartment and restricted their access during the center’s operational hours.

Alyssa Hardy, an emergency health worker, felt compelled to leave a negative review after spotting the listing online. Although she had never been a client of Wills Property, her aim was to raise public awareness. Shortly after her post, the agency responded, referencing her employer and hinting at potential legal action. “I think they were trying to intimidate me,” Alyssa remarked, noting that Wills Property also contacted her on social media.

The situation escalated as Wills Property began identifying and reaching out to other critics, including contacting their workplaces and partners on LinkedIn and Instagram. One Reddit user, Cords9836, expressed feeling violated when the agency contacted their partner about a thread discussing the listing.

In response to the backlash, Wills Property director John Wills stated that the agency had received personal threats since the listing went viral, prompting them to alert the police. However, law enforcement has yet to confirm any reports related to these threats.

Legal and ethical experts have weighed in on the incident, highlighting that while sharing publicly available information is not illegal, it may be perceived as intimidation. Demi Swain, a senior associate at a law firm, noted that negative reviews are protected under freedom of speech if based on factual experiences.

This incident highlights a growing trend of digital vigilantism, where individuals retaliate against businesses perceived to have acted unfairly. However, the ethical implications of exposing personal information as a form of social punishment are complex and can lead to serious repercussions for all parties involved.

The sharing of personal information online raises concerns about the potential for unintended consequences. Ethicist Hugh Breakey from Griffith University cautioned, “You can’t control how impactful that information ultimately becomes.”

This discussion comes on the heels of an October 2023 incident in the U.S., where several university students faced backlash and harassment after signing an open letter in support of Palestine, illustrating the potential dangers of doxxing and public shaming.

While Wills Property expressed regret over how the situation escalated, the agency maintains that its response was necessary in light of the threats received. Meanwhile, it continues to face scrutiny regarding its handling of criticism.