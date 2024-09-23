Gold prices drop by Rs 600 in Pakistan following global trend

ISLAMABAD: Gold prices in Pakistan saw a decrease of Rs600 per tola on Monday, ending a three-day upward trend. The local price is now Rs271,900, reflecting a dip corresponding to international market shifts.

The cost for 10 grams of gold also fell, dropping Rs471 to reach Rs233,110, as reported by the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA). Just last Saturday, prices had surged by Rs500, peaking at Rs272,500.

Internationally, gold prices dropped on Monday, with the rate at $2,617 per ounce (plus a $20 premium), marking a $5 decline during the day.

Silver prices remained unchanged at Rs2,950 per tola, while Saturday’s record high for gold in Pakistan was noted at Rs272,500 per tola.