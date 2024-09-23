Sign inSubscribe
Gold prices drop by Rs 600 in Pakistan following global trend

After three days of gains, local gold rates align with international declines, with silver prices remaining steady

By News Desk

ISLAMABAD: Gold prices in Pakistan saw a decrease of Rs600 per tola on Monday, ending a three-day upward trend. The local price is now Rs271,900, reflecting a dip corresponding to international market shifts.

The cost for 10 grams of gold also fell, dropping Rs471 to reach Rs233,110, as reported by the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA). Just last Saturday, prices had surged by Rs500, peaking at Rs272,500.

Internationally, gold prices dropped on Monday, with the rate at $2,617 per ounce (plus a $20 premium), marking a $5 decline during the day.

Silver prices remained unchanged at Rs2,950 per tola, while Saturday’s record high for gold in Pakistan was noted at Rs272,500 per tola.

Risk of complete shutdown in Tal Block’s oil and gas production, MOL Pakistan warns
Tajikistan to import 40,000 metric tons of sugar from Pakistan
News Desk

