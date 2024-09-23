Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

UK trade commissioner meets Jam Kamal, discusses bilateral ties

By APP
ISLAMABAD: The United Kingdom (UK) Trade Commissioner Oliver Christian on Monday met with Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan to explore avenues for enhancing bilateral trade.
The meeting highlighted the need for sectoral collaboration and a business-to-business matchmaking approach to target growth areas in both countries, said a news release.
Jam Kamal emphasized Pakistan’s immense potential in the food sector, particularly through value addition. “Pakistan currently can get more foreign exchange by focusing on value addition,” he added.
The minister underscored the government’s commitment to expanding trade, particularly under the leadership of PM Shehbaz Sharif.
He praised Prime Minister’s dedication to achieving an ambitious export growth plan, aiming to increase exports from US$30 billion to US$60 billion.
He also highlighted Pakistan’s success in organizing the FoodAg Expo in Karachi, where more than 800 foreign delegates participated.
“This was the first event of its kind, with such a large international presence, and it opened doors to significant business opportunities,” he added.
Kamal cited Pakistan’s growing exports in other sectors, such as IT, mining, horticulture, and dairy, and discussed the potential for future exports, including olive products.
“Pakistan is on its way to becoming a significant olive exporter, with vast cultivation underway,” he informed.
The UK Trade Commissioner acknowledged Pakistan’s vast potential and extended full support for increasing the trade volume between the two nations.
Both sides emphasized the importance of the *UK-Pakistan Trade Dialogue*, a platform to be established soon to promote trade and investment.
As the UK diversifies its import sources post-Brexit, the minister highlighted Pakistan’s potential to become a key supplier of food products to the UK, given its compliance with international standards.
This discussion marked a significant step in strengthening trade ties, with both parties expressing optimism for the future of UK-Pakistan trade relations.
Previous article
Tajikistan to import 40,000 metric tons of sugar from Pakistan
Next article
Wall Street inches higher as investors monitor Fed comments, factory activity data
APP
APP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Headlines

Risk of complete shutdown in Tal Block’s oil and gas production,...

ISLAMABAD: Ostensibly owing to frequent shutdown of critical oil and gas wells, MOL Pakistan has raised alarms regarding a potential complete shutdown of oil...

KP accuses federal govt of sitting on proposals for regularizing non-custom paid vehicles

IPPs

Five IPPs face govt pressure to cancel deals

NAB recovers Rs168.5 billion in BRT project scam

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.