The gold market in Pakistan witnessed stable yet elevated prices on Tuesday, with 24K gold trading at Rs 270,000 per tola, according to rates shared by the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

The price for 10 grams of 24K gold stood at Rs 231,490.

Meanwhile 1 gram of 24K gold was priced at Rs 23,149.

For 22K gold, the per tola rate was Rs 247,500, with 10 grams being traded at Rs 212,199.