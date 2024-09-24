Sign inSubscribe
Pak-China agreed for working together to complete mega projects

By APP
Federal Minister for Communications, Abdul Aleem Khan being recieved by Chinese Transport Minister Li Xiapeng in Beijing on September 24, 2024.

Pakistan and China will work together for the completion of ML-1, M-6 and M-9 projects in order to strengthen trade and economic cooperation between both the countries.

While 2nd Phase of KKH and construction of Kaghan Naran, Jhal Khand, Babusar Top and Tunnel till Karakrum Highway will also be constructed.

The consensus to this effect was developed in a meeting between Minister for Communications Abdul Aleem Khan and Transport Minister of China Li Xiapeng during International Transport Conference, which was held at Beijing.

Both the ministers held a detail discussion and agreed on 4 mega projects to be completed in Pakistan, said a press release.

According to the details Minister for Communications, Privatization & Board of Investment Abdul Aleem Khan reached Beijing where an hour long discussions and meeting was held with Chinese Minister for Transport Mr. Li Xiapeng who welcomed him warmly and expressed deep interest in Joint Ventures and working together for these important projects.

In the meeting Public Private Partnership and other financial modalities were came under discussion. It is mentionable that missing links of CPEC projects will be completed which include Motorway from Sukkhar to Haider Abad and Karachi.

Similarly, railway project of ML-1 Seaport to Multan and to Lahore, Karakrum Highway Thakot to Raikot and Highway of Kaghan Naran, Jhal Khand and Babusar Top will also be constructed.

Abdul Aleem Khan thanked China for its cooperation and expressed hope that this International Conference on Transport will merge more benefits and development for Pakistan.

Transport Minister of China Mr. Li Xiapeng assured full cooperation from his Department for Pakistan in future, as well.

In the meeting Ambassador of Pakistan in China Khalil Hashmi was also present along with senior officers from both the countries.

Gold prices surge amid shifts in markets
Ahsan Iqbal pushes for digitalization of Planning Ministry's operations in one year
