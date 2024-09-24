Sign inSubscribe
Pakistan poised to enter global kiwifruit market

By News Desk

BEIJING: Pakistani agricultural experts attending an international workshop on kiwifruit production in Sichuan have identified the country’s potential to become a major player in the global kiwifruit market through enhanced collaboration with China.

A memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed between the Sichuan Provincial Academy of Natural Resource Sciences and the University of Swabi, marking a significant step toward deeper Sino-Pak cooperation in kiwifruit cultivation.

Dr. Ruidar Ali Shah from the University of Swabi stated, “Pakistan’s kiwi industry has immense growth potential. With its favorable climate, fertile soil, and ample water resources, Pakistan is well-positioned to thrive in the global kiwifruit market.” He added that Pakistan’s strategic location offers easy access to markets in the Middle East, Central Asia, and Europe, providing a competitive advantage.

Echoing these sentiments, Dr. Muhammad Akhlaq from PMAS-Arid Agriculture University Rawalpindi noted that Pakistan’s northern and hilly regions are particularly suited for kiwifruit cultivation, which thrives in moderate temperatures and requires adequate rainfall. The increasing demand for kiwifruit, combined with a large agricultural workforce, presents a significant opportunity for industry growth.

During the two-week workshop, experts from various countries, including Egypt, Nepal, and Mongolia, learned from China’s advanced practices in kiwifruit germplasm collection, variety breeding, cultivation management, pest control, post-harvest storage, and marketing.

Dr. Ruidar Ali Shah remarked on the impressive advancements in China’s kiwifruit industry, particularly in Sichuan, attributing its success to robust research and development, efficient irrigation systems, and effective supply chain management. Dr. Akhlaq highlighted that innovations such as controlled atmosphere storage, mechanized harvesting, and disease-resistant varieties have propelled China to market leadership.

Pakistani experts believe that adapting Chinese technologies and practices to Pakistan’s unique climate and soil conditions could significantly enhance local kiwifruit production. Specifically, China’s expertise in developing resilient and climate-tolerant kiwifruit varieties may help Pakistan address challenges like climate variability, water scarcity, and pest control.

Dr. Akhlaq emphasized the potential of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) as a platform for agricultural collaboration, noting that as production scales up, Pakistan could benefit from exporting kiwifruit to Chinese markets.

News Desk
News Desk

