TOMCL secures $12mn contract to supply frozen beef to China

Company anticipates a favourable impact on its revenue and profitability for FY25 by this contract 

By News Desk

The Organic Meat Company Limited (TOMCL) has successfully secured a $12 million export contract for the supply of frozen cooked beef to China. 

The meat exporter shared this development with the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) through a notice on Tuesday in accordance with Section 96 of the Securities Act, 2015 and Clause 5.6.1(a) of PSX Regulations.

“The Company has successfully secured a significant contract for the supply of frozen cooked beef meat to the People’s Republic of China (PR China),” read the notice.  

This contract is expected to be a major milestone in the company’s business operations, expanding its international footprint in the growing Chinese market for frozen cooked beef meat products, it added. 

TOMCL further said that the contract involves the supply of high-quality frozen cooked beef meat over the agreed period, with shipments scheduled to commence momentarily. 

The company noted that this partnership aligns with its strategy of enhancing export operations and entering new markets, particularly in Asia.

The company anticipates that the execution of this contract will have a favorable impact on its revenue and profitability for FY25.

