IPL triumphs once again at P@SHA ICT Awards 2024

KARACHI: Innovative Pvt Ltd (IPL), Pakistan’s leading provider of Self-Service Banking and Currency Technology Solutions, has once again demonstrated its industry leadership by winning the prestigious P@SHA ICT Award 2024 in the Business Services – FinTech category. This marks the second time in a row, IPL has secured this coveted honor, solidifying its position as a trailblazer in financial technology and innovation.

Recognized for its groundbreaking contributions, IPL’s cutting-edge FinTech solutions, particularly its flagship product iEngage, continue to revolutionize the banking landscape. With a focus on providing exceptional self-service solutions, IPL has enabled financial institutions to offer superior, customer-centric services, such as the Smarter Cash Withdrawals feature, which allows users to withdraw cash in their preferred denominations along with modern UI / UX and Omnichannel experience on ATMs.

The company’s CEO, Mr. Naveed Ali Baig expressed pride in IPL’s remarkable achievement, stating, “This award is a testament to the relentless efforts of our team and our unwavering commitment to delivering the best-in-class solutions to our clients. We are honored to be recognized by P@SHA once again and remain dedicated to driving innovation in Pakistan’s FinTech ecosystem.”

IPL’s latest win reinforces its mission to provide innovative solutions that enhance operational efficiency and customer satisfaction for banks across Pakistan. With a strong network of 200+ engineers servicing 1200+ territories, IPL remains at the forefront of technological advancements in the financial sector.

As the company celebrates this milestone, it looks forward to continuing its journey of innovation, helping to shape the future of FinTech in Pakistan and beyond.

About IPL:

Innovative Pvt Ltd (IPL) is Pakistan’s leading ATM and self-service banking solutions provider, trusted by major financial institutions for its state-of-the-art products and services. This year marks 25 Years of partnership between IPL and Diebold Nixdorf (Global Leader in ATMs) which has resulted in the continued advancement of Pakistan’s ATM infrastructure.

With over 37 years of experience, IPL is known for its innovative approach, strong service network, and consistent industry recognition.