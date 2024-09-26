Sign inSubscribe
Foreign investors pour $55mn into T-bills amidst macroeconomic stability  

Stable exchange rate, declining interest rates, and macroeconomic improvements drive investment surge 

By Monitoring Desk

Foreign investors have poured a record $55 million into Pakistan’s short-term treasury bills (T-bills) in the first week of September, despite the steady decline in cut-off yields across various tenors.

After sluggish inflows in August, the investment landscape changed in early September, driven by macroeconomic stability. 

Out of $55.332 million poured into T-bills, the investments of $28.624 million came from Bahrain and $26.707 million from the United Kingdom. 

The three-month T-bills, offering a return of 17.47%, have been particularly attractive for foreign investors, especially after the US Federal Reserve’s recent interest rate cuts left developed economies with much lower returns.

Factors such as a stable exchange rate, declining inflation, falling interest rates, and a current account deficit of just $171 million for the first two months of FY25, all contributed to a favorable environment for foreign investment.

Economists and financial experts anticipate further economic stabilization, especially with the approval of a new IMF loan, which could further boost investor confidence.

On the outflow side, only $3.317 million exited from T-bills during the first week of September. 

Total inflows for the current fiscal year stand at $386.7 million, with experts expecting more investments in the coming months if the current account deficit remains controlled and debt servicing remains manageable.

